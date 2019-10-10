  1. Home
Three workers fall 30 m to their deaths in Central Taiwan

Cause of accident still under investigation

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/10 16:43
Three workers fell to their deaths at a Nantou County factory Thursday October 10.

Three workers fell to their deaths at a Nantou County factory Thursday October 10. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Three workers setting up scaffolding fell 30 meters to their deaths at an industrial zone in Central Taiwan’s Nantou County Thursday (October 10).

The accident happened around 1:10 p.m. at the Nangang Industrial Zone, the Central News Agency reported.

Despite the October 10 Double Ten national holiday, the three men were setting up a metal scaffolding structure but fell off, landing on the ground 30 m below.

After three ambulances arrived, one of the men was pronounced dead, with the two others not showing any signs of life, according to the CNA report. They were taken to two different hospitals in the area but were pronounced dead on arrival.

The company where the accident happened was involved in waste management, with 40 years of experience initially in the making of incinerators. In 1998, it became the first Taiwanese firm to obtain ISO-14001 certification for its environmental management, according to CNA.

The precise cause of the accident was still being investigated, officials said.
fall
scaffolding
Nantou County

