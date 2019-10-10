TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A court in Thailand first sentenced a Taiwanese man to death for smuggling heroin but then converted his sentence to life in prison because he confessed, reports said Thursday (October 10).

Chen Kuan Lin, 38, was arrested last April with another Taiwanese man as he was about to board a flight to Taiwan from Bangkok’s Don Muang airport, the Associated Press reported.

A total of 5.6 kilograms of heroin was found in 18 tin boxes labeled as cooling powder.

After Chen’s arrest at the airport, police went to his hotel and found another Taiwanese citizen, named Hsieh, with another batch of heroin weighing 8.65 kg, the Central News Agency reported.

Both men were indicted for possession of heroin and trafficking with the intent to sell, but the court still has to reach a verdict in Hsieh’s case.

