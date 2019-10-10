TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) ruled out cooperation with People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) in the presidential campaign after appearing with him and Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) at the capital’s National Day ceremony Thursday (October 10).

The three men, who have all been mentioned as potential candidates in the January 11, 2020 presidential elections, made a rare joint appearance to sing the national anthem outside the Taipei City Government building Thursday morning.

While Gou and Ko missed last month’s deadline for registering as independent candidates in the election and begin collecting 280,384 necessary endorsements from the public, Soong’s PFP has the right to name a presidential candidate without going through that procedure because the small party nevertheless received more than 5 percent of the vote in the 2016 elections.

Asked about plans for cooperation with Soong, the tycoon responded negatively, emphasizing he was no longer running for president, so there was no need to work with the PFP leader, the Central News Agency reported. Gou added he would not form a political party of his own, but would cooperate with Ko, who founded the Taiwan People’s Party this summer.

Last weekend, Gou named a candidate for a legislative seat in New Taipei City, and is expected to name more on October 20, though all of them are expected to run as independents.

At Thursday’s Double Ten ceremony, Ko stood in the middle and spoke frequently to either Soong on his left or Gou on his right, CNA noted. The tycoon was wearing a cap with the national flag and gave a military-style salute during the anthem.

Soong left first, flanked by PFP Taipei City Councilor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊), whom Ko has mentioned as his next deputy mayor.

Earlier, a PFP official said the party would decide before the end of October whom it would name as a presidential candidate, but he did not give further details. Apart from Ko, some commentators have also mentioned former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) of the Kuomintang as a possibility.

