TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Four Taiwanese students were injured, including one seriously, when their rental car veered out of the way for an animal on a road near the Grand Canyon in Arizona, reports said Thursday (October 10).

The two men and two women were not part of an organized travel group but had been studying and working in Arizona, the United Daily News reported.

They had rented a car in Las Vegas, Nevada, and drove overnight to a hotel near Flagstaff, Arizona. At around 1 a.m. local time Wednesday (October 9), they were driving around a bend on a mountain road when a large animal appeared, forcing the driver to take evasive action.

The car rolled over, and the two rear passengers suffered the worst injuries as they reportedly were not wearing seat belts. All the injured were taken to a hospital in Flagstaff, with one needing surgery, the report said.

Local police alerted the Taiwanese office in Los Angeles, which sent an official over to help the injured, according to the United Daily News. Relatives were also on their way to the United States, cable station TVBS reported Thursday.

