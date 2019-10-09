TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Registration is now open for bike tours on three select routes in Taitung County.

With the gentle sunlight and cooling temperatures, now is the best time of the year to ride a bike in Taitung, known for its scenic views and for having the best air in the country. Taitung County Government has organized bike tours on three scenic cycling routes: one along the east coast, one through the East Rift Valley, and one in the southern part of the county.

The tours include meals and souvenirs, and public transportation is provided to allow for seamless one- to three-day tours on which participants can explore the county's hidden treasures. According to the organizers, tours will go ahead as long as at least 10 riders have booked a spot.

The county said that it welcomes members of the public to join the bike tour that best suits their schedules. The tours will run until Oct. 31, and prices start from NT$850, which participants may pay using their National Travel Card (國民旅遊卡).

For registration, please contact Phalaenopsis Dollar Travel Agencies (蝴蝶蘭大樂旅行社) at 089-326886 or 0982-834089, or register directly via the official website.

(Taitung County Government photo)