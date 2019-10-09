TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As prosecutors have not appealed against a June court decision, British businessman Zain Dean will not be extradited to Taiwan to serve the remainder of his four-year prison sentence for killing a newspaper delivery man in a drunk driving accident.

A Scottish court ruled against extradition last June 6, but appeals were still possible. However, the Ministry of Justice told the Central News Agency Wednesday (October 9) that no appeals had been filed, making the June decision definitive.

The high-profile case started in Taipei in March 2010, with the death of a 31-year-old motorcyclist hit by Dean’s car. The businessman later claimed someone else had been driving, but the court did not accept his version of events and sentenced him to four years in jail in July 2017.

However, the following month, he used a passport supplied by a friend to flee the country and eventually surfaced again in Scotland.

In October 2013, Taiwan and Great Britain signed a Memorandum of Understanding which led to Dean’s detention the following day and two-and-a-half years in a Scottish prison before his release on bail.

Over the past five years, Dean’s case and Taiwan’s attempts to have him extradited have wound their way through the British legal system, with each side appealing against unfavorable verdicts.

