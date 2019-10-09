TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japanese Diet member Keiji Furuya said Wednesday (October 9) he would broach the topic of Pacific security guarantees at a conference with Pacific nations scheduled for next year.

The meeting is held once every three years, but the recent diplomatic switch by the Solomon Islands and Kiribati from Taiwan to China had raised the importance of the topic of regional security, the Liberal Democratic Party politician said.

Furuya attended the Yushan Forum in Taipei Wednesday but the main aim of his visit was to represent a pro-Taiwanese Diet group at the October 10 National Day celebrations, according to the Central News Agency.

Democratic nations were concerned about China using its economic strength to expand its influence in the Pacific, Furuya told reporters after his appearance at the Yushan Forum.

He emphasized the shared values between Taiwan and Japan, as well as their experience in suffering and combating natural disasters. The ruling party politician also expressed the hope the island would “resolve the issue” of its ban on the import of Japanese food products from the region affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, CNA reported.

