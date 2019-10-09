TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 Nantou Global Tea Expo, which is entering its 10th year, will take place at Chung Hsing New Village (中興新村) in central Taiwan from Oct. 10 - 20

Nantou County Commissioner Lin Ming-chen (林明溱) said that the transaction in last year’s event reached more than NT$60 million (about US$1.9 million), praising the event as an effective way to market tea and agricultural products from Nantou and other parts of the country, according to a United Daily News (UDN) report on Oct. 2.

In addition to tea, there will also be tea accessories, coffee, fruit, and other agricultural products in the expo, Lin said. In order to give visitors a pleasant environment, all exhibition halls and toilets will be air-conditioned, he added,

The tea expo will also feature tea from other countries, including India, Japan, Korea, and China, according to the UDN report.