TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A senior official at the United States Department of State, Sandra Oudkirk, visited the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Tuesday (October 8) before meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and after attending the Yushan Forum.

Oudkirk’s full title is Senior Official for Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, while earlier in her diplomatic career, she served at the American Institute in Taiwan’s (AIT) Taipei office and as economic counselor in Beijing.

Her visit mainly discussed APEC and would have its use in deepening practical economic and trade relations between Taiwan and the U.S., the MOEA said.

The topics for conversation at the ministry also included bilateral investments, the digital economy, energy, the aerospace sector, artificial intelligence and the return of Taiwanese investors from China amid its trade war with the U.S., the Central News Agency reported.

During her stay in Taiwan, Oudkirk named the island as a valuable partner in the Indo-Pacific which had made significant contributions to freedom and democracy.

