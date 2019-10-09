Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is well known for delighting guests with personalised, intuitive service. Now guests can be even better recognized by joining Fans of M.O. and receiving an elevated range of privileges designed to surprise and delight, whenever they stay at Mandarin Oriental hotels around the world.

With the user experience top of mind, joining Fans of M.O. is simple either online or at check-in. Members enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi, a welcome amenity and exclusive offers at Mandarin Oriental hotels. By listing additional preferences, guests can further personalize their stay to ensure maximum comfort.

Fans of M.O. book their stay directly through Mandarin Oriental’s website, will not only be assured of the best and most flexible rates, but can also choose two additional privileges to enjoy during their stay. These may include a TWD1,500 dining or spa credit, daily breakfast, a room upgrade, early check-in, late check-out, pressing services or a celebratory treat.

In addition, members can also choose to participate in a wide variety of hotel and partner experiences designed to further enhance their stay. Only Fans of M.O. members have access to this exclusive range of both paid and complimentary experiences in every Mandarin Oriental hotels around the world, which are updated every three months. Examples include “A private cooking lesson at the famed Oriental Thai Cooking School at Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok”; “Learning the Art of Origami at Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo”; “An Urban Photography Experience at Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong” etc. And for Mandarin Oriental, Taipei, the hotel is also delighted to present exclusive activities for Fans of M.O. members only which include the following:

Interactive Mixology with a Taiwanese Twist

Learn how to make your own ultimate bespoke drink in this interactive and immersive cocktail-making lesson with our talented and passionate M.O. Bar bartenders at 3pm to 5pm on 23 October 2019. Members will enjoy drinking a unique and fun drink inspired by Taiwanese traditional breakfast “Salty Soy Milk”, and crafting two classic cocktails including “Vesper” martini and “Old Fashioned” cocktail. Priced at TWD 2,380 + 10% per person (minimum two persons per booking) with limited availability. Advance booking is required.

Poolside Relaxation

An exclusive experience specially designed for Fans of M.O. to make a beautiful day by the pool even more delightful with a soothing massage! Enjoy a 20-minute Back & Shoulder Massage or Foot Massage at the poolside with a choice of complimentary seasonal juice or sparkling wine. Priced at TWD 2,000 + 10% per person. Available daily from 9am to 9pm until 31 October 2019. Advance booking is required.

For more information on Fans of M.O. or to join the programme, please visit mandarinoriental.com/fans-of-mo.