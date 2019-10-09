  1. Home
Taiwan media tycoon sentenced to 26 months for prison corruption scandal

Wang paid for extra newspapers and prison office with food, cosmetics and vouchers: court

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/09 17:50
Media tycoon Gary Wang.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Media tycoon Gary Wang (王令麟) was sentenced to two years and two months in jail Wednesday (October 9) for buying off a prison official, who received a 16-year sentence.

Appeals against the sentences against a total of 23 suspects were still possible, the Central News Agency reported.

Wang, the founder of the Eastern media empire and a former Kuomintang legislator, was allowed to sign documents from his business group while he was serving a previous sentence.

The deputy warden of the Taipei Prison, Su Ching-chun (蘇清俊), also allowed other prisoners, including senior organized crime figures, to receive benefits in return for payments, leading to his 16-year prison sentence, the Liberty Times reported.

Several other prison officials were sentenced to between six and 11 years in jail, Wang’s secretary to two years and two months just like him, and a gangster to two years and six months. Two prison officials and a spouse were found not guilty.

Wang reportedly paid off Su with expensive food, tea, cosmetics, steaks and vouchers for hot springs, according to the Liberty Times. In return, he was allowed to use a room as his office, receive six newspapers each day, and review business documents as if he were still working at his company.

The tycoon denied the allegations, saying he had been following prison rules from start to finish, whether he was subscribing to newspapers or receiving documents or guests.
