Netherlands largest foreign investor in Taiwan

Dutch firms interested in local electronics sector: MOEA

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/09 16:41
The headquarters of electronics firm ASML in the Dutch town of Veldhoven (photo by A ansems). (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following a motion in the Dutch Lower House of parliament supporting Taiwan, it has also to be noted that the small European country is the largest foreign investor in the island it once occupied, the Liberty Times reported Wednesday (October 9).

For the first eight months of this year, the Netherlands invested US$35.2 billion (NT$1 trillion) in Taiwan, compared to US$24.4 billion (NT$751 billion) for the No.2, the United States, according to data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Most of the projects involved semiconductors and electronics, with Dutch companies investing in Taiwanese high-tech firms. The MOEA’s memorandums with 13 foreign companies regarding future developments also included Dutch groups, with ASML planning to set up an extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) training center on the island, the Liberty Times reported.
