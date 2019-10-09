TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following a motion in the Dutch Lower House of parliament supporting Taiwan, it has also to be noted that the small European country is the largest foreign investor in the island it once occupied, the Liberty Times reported Wednesday (October 9).

For the first eight months of this year, the Netherlands invested US$35.2 billion (NT$1 trillion) in Taiwan, compared to US$24.4 billion (NT$751 billion) for the No.2, the United States, according to data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Most of the projects involved semiconductors and electronics, with Dutch companies investing in Taiwanese high-tech firms. The MOEA’s memorandums with 13 foreign companies regarding future developments also included Dutch groups, with ASML planning to set up an extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) training center on the island, the Liberty Times reported.

