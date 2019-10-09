  1. Home
Taipei 101 cuts admission prices for Taiwanese citizens

NT$101 price only valid during mornings from Oct.10 through Dec.30

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/09 15:36
Taipei 101 to cut observatory prices for Taiwanese citizens.

Taipei 101 to cut observatory prices for Taiwanese citizens. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The price for tickets to visit the observation deck on the 89th floor of Taipei 101 are set to drop to NT$101 (US$3.27) from NT$600 (US$19.45) for the period from October 10 until December 30, but only for Taiwanese citizens who can show their ID, reports said Wednesday (October 9).

The lowest prices in 15 years will also only be valid during mornings between 9 and 12, the Liberty Times reported.

The aim of the new discounts is to lure more Taiwanese visitors as Taiwan’s tallest building has had to endure a drop in Chinese tourists. Beginning August 1, China slapped a ban on visits to the island by individual travelers, a politically motivated move ahead of presidential and legislative elections next January.

On average, between 5 and 7 percent of visitors to the observation deck are Taiwanese, with the proportion rising to 9 percent, or about 210,000 out of 2.13 million, last year, according to the Liberty Times.

During the third quarter this year, 1.71 million visitors took the high-speed elevators up, including 130,000 Taiwanese citizens.

Another promotional action, allowing one free visitor for each paying visitor between 12 noon and 5 p.m. on condition they entered together, was also expected to help reach the target of 200,000 Taiwanese visitors, Taipei 101 officials said.
Taipei 101
Taipei 101 top observation deck
Taipei 101 Observatory

