Taipei Children's Amusement Park's special offer valid Oct. 10-13

Those born on National Day can receive free one-day pass to Taipei Children’s Amusement Park

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/09 15:26
(Taipei Children's Amusement Park photo)

(Taipei Children's Amusement Park photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Children’s Amusement Park (TCAP) is making a special offer for all visitors who come during the upcoming National Day long weekend — an NT$150 (US$5) one-day pass to the park’s facilities.

From Oct. 10 (Thursday) to 13, all visitors to the TCAP, regardless of age, will be able to enjoy unlimited access to the park’s 13 amusement rides by purchasing the NT$150 limited edition one-day pass, according to a press release by the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC).

“If you wish to challenge the Drop Tower and push your body to the limit, all you need is the one-day pass,” the statement reads. “Visitors are reminded that the rides are subject to restrictions, such as height, and that adult supervision is sometimes required.”

The amusement park also has an offer for children born in the month of October. Birthday boys and girls are entitled to a 10 percent discount on the one-day pass if they bring their ID cards between Oct. 10 and 13. “Those born on National Day (Oct. 10) can receive a free one-day pass to the Taipei Children’s Amusement Park by presenting their ID cards,” the TCAP says.

For additional information, contact the 24-hour customer service hotline at (02) 218-12345 or refer to the company’s official website.
Taipei Children’s Amusement Park

