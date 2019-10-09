TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday (Oct. 7) appeared in a video showing the lavish suite where 18 lucky foreign bloggers will be staying in during their visit to the Presidential Office.

On Monday, the Facebook page La Vie uploaded a video showing Tsai introduce a suite in the Presidential Office compound known as the Lixing Building. In the video, Tsai exclaimed that the newly renovated suite is "very beautiful! More beautiful than most other rooms in the Presidential Office."

Tsai said that Taiwan frequently welcomes foreign dignitaries to the building. However, the purpose of the new suite was to welcome social media influencers from abroad and help promote Taiwan to the world, said Tsai.

The President said that the furniture, tables, chairs, cabinets, and even desk lamps are all made by local Taiwanese brands. Tsai said the goal is simple: "We want the guests to enjoy the most welcoming, authentic Taiwanese ambiance during their stay,"



Tsai inside the suite. (Still from Facebook video)

Ten teams will spend a night at Taiwan’s Presidential Office, after winning a contest to introduce the island to a greater international audience. One team a week will stay at the politically and historically important building starting Tuesday (Oct. 8) and running until December.

Winners include South Korean travel vlogger Kim Juh-yeok, and a hearing-impaired couple from the U.S. and Germany, who are also YouTubers. Kim was the first vlogger to be housed in the new Presidential Office suite with an overnight stay on Tuesday.

Other winners hail from Israel, Hungary, Thailand, France, Poland, Canada, Japan, and India, reported CNA.

The event was billed as an opportunity to promote Taiwan’s cultural diversity, hospitality, temple culture, vibrant gastronomic scene, and democratic freedoms. However, proposals from China, Hong Kong, and Macau failed to arouse the interest of the judging panel, though the Presidential Office denied there was any meddling in the evaluation process.

The competition received 167 entries from 33 countries during the 19-day registration period. Winning criteria to stay in the Japanese-built building included the originality of the proposals and social media influence, wrote CNA.