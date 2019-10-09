TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan and Taiwanese businesses are the second most popular investors in Vietnam behind only the Japanese, a survey revealed Wednesday (October 9).

The Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF, 台亞基金會) polled Vietnamese for their 10 favorite foreign investors and released the results at the Yushan Forum in Taipei Wednesday, the Central News Agency reported.

Japan finished at the top, Taiwan second, and the United States third, while China ended up almost at the bottom, at No.9.

Respondents to the survey were 120 senior Vietnamese managers who maintained close relationships with foreign investors and corporations, TAEF said. They named friendliness, advanced technology, democracy and freedom as the main characteristics for Taiwan.

Taiwanese investors valued trustworthiness, respected local laws and were strong on internationalization, the respondents said.

Apart from electronics and machinery, milk tea had also become a symbol for Taiwan among the Vietnamese public, according to TAEF.

While 86 percent of survey respondents were willing to intensify relations with Taiwan, they also remarked that Taiwanese corporations needed to improve wages, social welfare and care for the environment.