TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Do you know where in Taiwan you can go swimming, surfing, or catch fish? Probably not, and that’s why a legislator wants to straighten out the confused situation.

Legislator Chen Ying (陳瑩) on Tuesday (Oct. 8) called on the Ocean Affairs Council (OAC) to integrate all maritime regulations and related data on a single website or platform for members of the public to access, according to a CNA report.

Chen issued a press release Tuesday, stating that Taiwan is an island nation and regular maritime activities are frequent. However, numerous regulations governing maritime activities are scattered across many government agencies, including the Tourism Bureau, Fisheries Agency, Construction and Planning Agency, and local governments, the statement adds.

Unable to access the relevant regulations, many people end up getting tickets or fines for doing the wrong activity in the wrong maritime place. Chen said that during a legislative meeting on Tuesday, she asked the OAC to create a website that will collect and integrate all related maritime regulations.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has ordered the OAC to complete the construction of such a website by the end of November, according to the CNA report.