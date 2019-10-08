  1. Home
Indian academic proposes regional security framework including Taiwan

Stronger cooperation can offset Chinese military efforts: Karnad

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/08 17:59
Indian national security expert Bharat Karnad (second from left) speaking in Taipei Tuesday October 8. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan, should form a security framework to oppose China’s military efforts, a strategy expert from India told the Yushan Forum Tuesday (October 8).

As the Trump Administration was too unpredictable and relatively isolationist, the countries in the region needed to rely more on their own resources and abilities, the Central News Agency quoted Bharat Karnad as saying.

The academic works as a research professor in National Security Studies at the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi.

Karnad described India as the world’s fourth strongest naval power, and Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines as relying on strong armed forces, allowing them to become a significant force if they strengthen their cooperation.

The Yushan Forum in Taipei presented a report about Taiwan-India relations Tuesday. Taiwanese academics emphasized that the bilateral relationship should be seen independent of China in order for it to be sustainable, CNA reported.
