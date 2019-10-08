TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taroko National Park Headquarters (TNPH) held a press conference on Tuesday (Oct. 8) introducing the lineup for the 2019 Taroko Music Festival, which includes dance groups from National Dong Hwa University's College of Indigenous Studies, Gorge Duet, and the Hualien Symphony Orchestra.

TNPH Director Yu Deng-liang (游登良) said the festival will feature indigenous performances alongside orchestra music and modern jazz. According to Yu, the festival has a strong emphasis on indigenous culture because it is the perfect platform to introduce it to the world, reported the Liberty Times.

The event will take place on Oct. 26, with a morning session from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and an afternoon session from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Yu called it "a wonderful time for families to sit on the grass and enjoy beautiful music," according to CNA.

Entry is free at the event, and TNPH is providing shuttle buses that run between Xincheng (Taroko) Station to the venue every 5 minutes from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Traffic controls will be in place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For those who cannot attend, the performances will be broadcast on the Taroko Music Festival Facebook page.