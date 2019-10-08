TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The longest-ever National Day fireworks display will take place at the Riverside Park in Pingtung County on Oct. 10 at 8 p.m., with a number of performances taking place from 4 p.m., according to a press release by the Pingtung County Government on Tuesday (Oct. 7).

The fireworks display will follow performances by the Paper Windmill Theatre, singers Yuwen (林俞妏) and Fan Wu (吳汶芳), and an honor guard consisting of 66 students from local schools.

Pingtung County last hosted the National Day fireworks show in 2007 at Dapeng Bay. The venue for this year’s 42-minute firework extravaganza is the Riverside Park under the Old Railway Bridge Across Gaoping River (高屏溪舊鐵橋).

The now out-of-commission bridge was built in 1913 while Taiwan was under Japanese colonial rule, and it was then the longest bridge in Taiwan. It was listed as a national monument in 1997.

The fireworks will explode with musical accompaniment provided by the National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra, according to the press release. After the show, viewers will be treated to performances by a variety of bands.

Starting at 2:30 p.m., Pingtung County Government will provide free shuttle services for members of the public to get to and from the venue. A shuttle bus stop at the Pingtung railway station can be conveniently accessed by those relying on public transportation.

For more information, please refer to the event website.

(Pingtung County Government video)