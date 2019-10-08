TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The government will invest a total of NT$30 billion (US$974 million) by 2030 in an effort to push through the electrification of all buses, the Ministry of Transportation said Tuesday (October 8).

The intention was to have only electric buses running on all city, countryside and highway routes, the Central News Agency reported.

The investment would be concentrated on technological innovation and the promotion of manufacturing the electric buses, said Transportation Vice Minister Huang Yu-lin (黃玉霖).

He made the statement at a seminar where Taiwan was also looking for cooperation with the European Union to help its switch to electric vehicles. Huang specifically mentioned the range of electric vehicles and the durability of batteries as major hurdles to be cleared by international cooperation.

At Tuesday’s event, a representative of the Ministry of Economic Affairs added it would continue to assist with the integration of different sectors such as electronics, mobile services, IT, cars and car parts in order to promote the manufacturing of electric vehicles and the upgrading of the local industry.

