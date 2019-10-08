TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) voiced his opinion on the Hong Kong protests on Tuesday (Oct. 8), saying that China would not adhere to the "one country, two systems" framework even if the Taiwanese government decided to acquiesce to the demand.

Despite the fact that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) passed a resolution against China's "one country, two systems" formula on Sept. 28, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) reaffirmed the policy for Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan at China's National Day ceremony. Xi said "China would push for the peaceful development of cross-strait relations" and continue to strive for "the realization of the complete unification of the motherland."

When asked about Taiwan-China relations during a Legislative Yuan session on Tuesday, Su said that Hong Kong is a perfect example of what China would do to Taiwan if it does not stand its ground. He added that China had promised Hong Kong it would retain its system of governance for 50 years, but it is violating that pledge after only 20, thus giving in would not be a wise move, reported CNA.

Su also emphasized that one of Hong Kong's disadvantages is not having sovereignty. More and more countries have stopped recognizing Taiwan as a country, but if Taiwan loses its sovereignty, then it loses everything, he said.