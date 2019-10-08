TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After 16-year-old Ting Hua-tien (丁華恬) on Monday (Oct. 7) became the first female Taiwanese gymnast to qualify for the Olympics in 51 years, the Taiwanese men's gymnastics team has also secured its place in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Members of Taiwan men's gymnastics team include Su Ping-Chuan (徐秉謙), Lee Chih-Kai (李智凱), Shiao Yu-Jan (蕭佑然), Tang Chia-Hung (唐嘉鴻) and Yu Chao Wei (游朝偉).

The team received a qualifying overall score of 250.093, which is 11.898 points higher than last year's, at the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Stuttgart, Germany, reported Yahoo News. Taiwan ranked eighth among the 25 participating teams in the team qualifiers and will advance to the final round.

Lee Chih-Kai said the team is very pleased with the results but still needs to stay in game mode. "We work together every day to try to create history, and we are very proud of that," CNA quoted him as saying.

Lee is also known for appearing in the award-winning 2005 documentary "Jump! Boys" (翻滾吧! 男孩) at 10 years old. The documentary follows young Taiwanese gymnasts as they dedicate themselves to training.