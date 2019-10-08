TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A delegation of foreign representatives visited the Office of the President on Tuesday (Oct. 8) morning to meet Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), including the former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper.

Other notable figures that made a visit to see President Tsai ahead of Taiwan’s National Day included the former Foreign Secretary of India Shivshankar Menon, the former spokeswoman for the Trump White House Sarah Sanders, and the U.S. Assistant Deputy Secretary of State Sandra Oudkirk. The delegation joined President Tsai for the annual Yushan Forum (玉山論壇), where experts in various fields discussed strengthening progressive partnerships in the region.

Speaking to the foreign guests, President Tsai emphasized Taiwan’s commitment to building strong cooperative relations across the Indo-Pacific, as exemplified by the Southbound Policy, which has successfully increased Taiwan’s engagement across Southeast Asia. Tsai observed that Taiwan hopes to pursue a "people-oriented" approach to international relation, reports Radio Taiwan International.

The president also expressed her gratitude to Taiwan’s many supporters around the world and said she hopes that Taiwan can be an important partner in helping to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Taiwan hopes to work with like-minded nations to respond to regional challenges, said the president.



President Tsai welcomes former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper to Taiwan (CNA photo)

Earlier in the day Sarah Sanders also made a visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where she met Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. Wu shared the following message on Twitter.