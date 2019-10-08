  1. Home
  2. Politics

Kaohsiung shrimp fishing restaurant customers yell at Han to 'go away'

During surprise inspection of Kaohsiung shrimp fishing restaurant, agitated customers shout at Han Kuo-yu to 'go away'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/08 13:03
Han (second from right).

Han (second from right). (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- During a police inspection of a shrimp fishing restaurant in Kaohsiung on Monday (Oct. 7), itinerant Kaohsiung mayor and Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) was jeered by customers who yelled at him leave them alone.

On Monday, Touting Kaohsiung's efforts to "combat crime and purify public order," Han joined in a police spot inspection of a shrimp fishing restaurant in the city's Fengshan District. When he peeked into a KTV room at the restaurant, angry customers shouted for him to "go away!"

According to ETtoday, Han first went to the Fenshang Precinct station to hear a briefing by officers that evening. In an interview with the media, Han stressed "Without public order, there is nothing!"

Han then joined police on a surprise inspection of a shrimp fishing restaurant. Before he arrived, a large number of police officers had already set up a roadblock outside of the eatery, causing a major traffic jam.

When Han finally arrived at the shrimp fishing establishment, Fengshan Precint Police Chief Lin I-yang (林依仰) led Han on an inspection of a KTV room inside. Unexpectedly, when Han and Lin entered the room, the patrons singing inside were highly agitated by the interruption and shouted "What are you doing? We just came here to sing! Go away, OK?"

Han, Lin, and the group of officers then awkwardly left the scene. According to local media reports, a total of six police stations dispatched 160 officers on unannounced inspections of various venues in the city that night.
Han Kuo-yu
Kaohsiung Mayor
Taiwan presidential race
2020 presidential race

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Foxconn founder cancels meeting with KMT leader after Facebook backlash
Taiwan’s Foxconn founder cancels meeting with KMT leader after Facebook backlash
2019/10/03 14:22
Han's 1988 master's thesis critical of China's plans to annex Taiwan, HK extradition
Han's 1988 master's thesis critical of China's plans to annex Taiwan, HK extradition
2019/09/27 17:25
Fight erupts after DPP councilors try to hand Kaohsiung mayor huge 'resignation letter'
Fight erupts after DPP councilors try to hand Kaohsiung mayor huge 'resignation letter'
2019/09/27 12:42
Taiwan TV commentator calls out Han on oil drilling pipe dream
Taiwan TV commentator calls out Han on oil drilling pipe dream
2019/09/26 15:04
Taiwan president rises in opinion polls despite Ph.D. concerns
Taiwan president rises in opinion polls despite Ph.D. concerns
2019/09/25 16:39