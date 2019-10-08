TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- During a police inspection of a shrimp fishing restaurant in Kaohsiung on Monday (Oct. 7), itinerant Kaohsiung mayor and Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) was jeered by customers who yelled at him leave them alone.

On Monday, Touting Kaohsiung's efforts to "combat crime and purify public order," Han joined in a police spot inspection of a shrimp fishing restaurant in the city's Fengshan District. When he peeked into a KTV room at the restaurant, angry customers shouted for him to "go away!"

According to ETtoday, Han first went to the Fenshang Precinct station to hear a briefing by officers that evening. In an interview with the media, Han stressed "Without public order, there is nothing!"

Han then joined police on a surprise inspection of a shrimp fishing restaurant. Before he arrived, a large number of police officers had already set up a roadblock outside of the eatery, causing a major traffic jam.

When Han finally arrived at the shrimp fishing establishment, Fengshan Precint Police Chief Lin I-yang (林依仰) led Han on an inspection of a KTV room inside. Unexpectedly, when Han and Lin entered the room, the patrons singing inside were highly agitated by the interruption and shouted "What are you doing? We just came here to sing! Go away, OK?"

Han, Lin, and the group of officers then awkwardly left the scene. According to local media reports, a total of six police stations dispatched 160 officers on unannounced inspections of various venues in the city that night.