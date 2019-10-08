TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the United States are expected to deliver “considerable achievements” by cooperating on defense logistics, said the island’s top security official.

Chang Guan-chung (張冠群), vice minister of National Defense for Armaments, said the two countries will seek to boost collaboration in logistical and technical support in addition to arms procurement, reported CNA. He made the remarks at the closing ceremony of the US-Taiwan Defense Industry Conference 2019 held in Maryland from Oct. 6 to 8.

The details of the plan are still being worked out, Chang noted, adding that the U.S. is open to the proposal. The two are eyeing the establishment of a logistics supply chain in the future, according to the report.

The U.S. recognizes Taiwan's prowess in research and development in its defense industry, reckoned York Chen (陳文政), deputy secretary-general of the National Security Council. However, while confirming that collaboration is set to begin in a few months, he declined to disclose further information because of its confidential nature, wrote CNA.

Washington has approved two major arms sales to Taiwan this year, including 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks, some 250 Stinger surface-to-air missiles, and 66 F-16V fighter jets. According to Chang, the island hopes to improve on its maintenance of defense systems with American assistance while putting in place a maintenance logistics service for regional allies, reported the Liberty Times.