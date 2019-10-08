  1. Home
Indonesian fisherman miraculously wakes from coma 6 days after Taiwan bridge disaster

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/08 10:32

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Indonesian fisherman who has been in a coma since a suspension bridge collapsed on Oct. 1 woke up on Monday (Oct. 7).

At around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 1, the Nanfang'ao Bridge in Yilan's Su'ao Township suddenly gave way, crushing three fishing boats, killing six, and injuring 12. Among the injured was a 29-year-old Indonesian fisherman identified as Winanto, who suffered brain edema, a facial bone fracture, and a pulmonary contusion, reported CNA.

After the bridge collapse, Winanto was rushed to Saint Mary's Hospital Luodong, where he lay in a coma in the hospital's intensive care unit for the next six days. On Monday, the hospital announced that Winanto had miraculously regained consciousness that morning, greatly moving the medical team that was treating him, according to the report.

Doctors said they will carry out follow-up scans of his brain before proceeding with the next stage of treatment. After news spread that Winanto had awoken from his coma, not only did his family members rush to his side, but Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) also made a visit that afternoon to wish him a speedy recovery, reported CNA.

The hospital said that with the help of his relatives and medical staff, Winanto was able to use his mobile phone for a video chat with his mother in Indonesia, who gave him many words of encouragement. Although Winanto is not yet able to speak, he was able to nod in response to questions, could make the OK gesture with his hand, and expressed a strong will to continue improving.
bridge collapse
collapsed bridge
Nanfangao Bridge

