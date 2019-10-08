Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocks NE Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.7 earthquake jarred northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 1:17 a.m. this morning (Oct. 8), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 61 kilometers east of Yilan County Hall at a shallow depth of 13 kilometers. Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 3 in Yilan County, a 2 in Hualien County, and a 1 in New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, and Miaoli County. No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.



CWB map of today's quake.