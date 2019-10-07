TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Republican Senator Ted Cruz tweeted his disappointment on Monday (Oct. 7) at the NBA's official apology to China after Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey showed his support to protesters in Hong Kong.

On Saturday (Oct. 5) Morey had posted an image with the words, "Fight for Freedom, Stand with Hong Kong," on his personal Twitter account. A screenshot of his message was widely shared on Chinese media, prompting fury in China.

China has since suspended business ties with the Houston Rockets, despite efforts to distance the team from Morey. The NBA issued official statements in both English and Chinese on Monday, saying it was "regrettable" that Chinese fans were offended, according to The Guardian.

Cruz, known as a long-time Rockets supporter, joined politicians Andrew Yang and Julian Castro in support of Morey's stance on Hong Kong. Cruz tweeted: "I was proud to see Daryl Morey call out the Chinese Communist Party's repressive treatment of protesters in Hong Kong."

Cruz added the NBA is more interested in money than human rights. Cruz has been a long-term friend of Taiwan and will attend Taiwan’s National Day celebrations on Thursday (Oct. 10).