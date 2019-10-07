TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Indonesian Manpower Placement and Protection Agency (BNPTKI) Executive Secretary Tatang Budie Utama Razak said on Monday (Oct. 7) at the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office that implementation of the Special Placement Program to Taiwan (SP2T) entails reduced agency fees to workers.

Razak said hundreds of thousands of Indonesian workers come to Taiwan every year, but many give a big proportion of their income to agencies. The SP2T program is designed to simplify the hiring process and minimize agency fees, reported Liberty Times.

Applicants can apply directly through an e-platform, and the Indonesian government will filter out those who do not match the work requirements. This allows Taiwanese employers to select the most adequate applicant in the shortest time.

On the program, Indonesian workers only have to pay for their passport application fees. The visa fee, plane tickets, work insurance and other expenses are all paid for by the Taiwan employer.

Since the new program was introduced in July this year, Shin Kong Textile has hired 11 Indonesian workers through the e-platform. The program also guarantees workers arrive in Taiwan within 45 days.