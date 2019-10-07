TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan presented 10 foreign companies with awards on Monday (Oct. 7) to recognize their contributions to the country's economy, according to a Liberty Times report.

Taiwan Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) presented the first-ever “Economic Contribution Award for Foreign Companies in Taiwan” to the 10 companies during Taiwan the Business Alliance Conference (全球招商論壇). This is an annual investment promotion event organized by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

The awards were created by the MOEA to honor important foreign companies investing in Taiwan. The 10 companies include Apple, Applied Materials, Corning, Dell, Merck, Kuozui Motors, Micron Technology, Mitsui Fudosan Realty, Panasonic, and Synopsys.

According to MOEA data, the 10 companies made a combined investment of NT$670 billion (about US$21.5 billion) in Taiwan and created 131,000 job opportunities.