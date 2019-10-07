TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Taipei Commercial District Carnival will take place at Zhongshan Hall and Xiushan Street between Oct. 11 and 13.

Featuring 76 stalls from the capital city’s 23 commercial districts, the festival promises to bring visitors a variety of merchandise and foods that give off the different vibes of the capital, said the Taipei City Office of Commerce (TCOOC).

Now in its fourth year, the event has been well-received among the public, having attracted over 90,000 visitors last year. This year, the fair will feature a "fairyland" theme, with ten limited-edition items only available during the event.

From Beitou’s witch cookies and Dihua Street’s princess popsicles to handmade leather key rings, the limited-edition merchandise is touted as conveying the creative spirit of its brands.

To promote the event, Taipei City Hall has set up an area in the lobby where visitors are invited to participate in hands-on activities. Those who would like to make a “fancy” drink or craft leather goods should not miss out on the opportunity to join the sessions taking place on Oct. 14, 23, and 30 at 3 p.m.

To learn more about the carnival, visit the TCOOC Facebook page.