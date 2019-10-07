TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) signed letters of intent (LOI) for investment with 13 international companies worth NT$32 billion (about US$1 billion) on Monday (Oct. 7), according to a Liberty Times report.

The LOI were signed by the Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) and the 13 companies, which include Dialog Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, ASML, SUSS MicroTec, and JERA, the report said. The signings took place on Monday at the Taiwan Business Alliance Conference (全球招商論壇), an annual investment promotion event organized by MOEA.

Dialog will invest NT$3 billion to expand its Taiwan R&D center over the next three years; STMicroelectronics will expand its Taiwan R&D team; ASML will set up a global EUV training center; SUSS will establish a coating machine assembly plant; and Air Liquide Far Eastern will increase investment in its advanced materials center, the Liberty Times reported.

Meanwhile, Japan’s energy company JERA (Japan's Energy for a new eRA) will invest in offshore wind energy, photovoltaics, and liquefied natural gas.