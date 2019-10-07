TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Getting hold of the Travel Pass or Joint Ticket is a convenient way for people to explore Taipei by MRT while saving money, and now there is an even more compelling reason to do so: the Taipei Anytime Coupon Guidebook containing NT$4,500 (US$145) worth of savings.

The Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) has unveiled its new Travel Pass, with one-day, two-day, and three-day options now available. Visitors can also purchase the following Joint Tickets: the Taipei Metro Taiwan / High Speed Rail ticket, the Taipei double-decker bus / Taipei Metro Taoyuan Airport MRT ticket, and the Taipei Metro Kuo-Kuang Airport Bus / Taipei Metro ticket. Both the pass and tickets can be used from Oct. 1 to March 31, 2020.

When passengers buy a new Travel Pass or Joint Ticket, they will also receive the Taipei Anytime Coupon Guidebook. The guidebook's coupons are valid until April 30, 2020, according to a TRTC press release.

“The guidebook not only contains a diverse selection but also incorporates promotional offers from 18 handpicked scenic attractions and stores along the MRT line valued at NT$4,500,” the press release says. “These include the National Palace Museum, Taipei 101, Maokong Gondola, Taipei Children’s Amusement Park as well as unique stores in Zhongshang and Yongkang Shopping Districts; everyone is welcome to take advantage of the bargain.”

Guidebook owners can enjoy additional perks as well. For example, when presenting the coupon for the National Palace Museum, the holder will receive an exclusive gift in addition to a discount on their admission ticket and the 2020 "year of the rat" calendar.

The coupon holder will also enjoy a discounted admission ticket to the Taipei 101 Observatory and the brand new Skyline460 – A Walk on the Clouds outdoor experience. “Before December 30, you may also enjoy the buy one, get one free special offer to experience what it is like to walk on the clouds in Taipei’s skyline and challenge your limits,” the release says.

The coupon holder can also ride the Maokong Gondola as far as they like for NT$50 per trip. Each coupon can be used only once at selected stores and are valid until April 30, 2020. For more details, please refer to the event website.

For related information, contact the TRTC’s 24-hour customer service hotline at (02) 218-12345 or visit the company’s website.



(TRTC photos)