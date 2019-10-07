Regent Taipei specially invited French patissier and World Dessert Champion Chef Quentin Bailly from France, who will be using not only the most premier ingredients from France and MOF exclusively appointed SICOLY fruit puree, to present five delicious desserts. SICOLY uses high quality fresh fruits and retains its natural color and nutrients with no additional coloring or additives to demonstrate the fruit’s original taste. Until November 30th, guests may enjoy the World Champion Afternoon Tea Set, which includes five desserts, two savories and two drinks, priced at NT$1280, available today until 11/30 at 2F Gallery

Chef Quentin Bailly won the《Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie》in 2013 at the mere age of 27. The《Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie》began in 1989 in France and has been seen as the patissier’s highest honor, nicknamed the patissier’s Olympics, producing celebrity patissier winners such as Christophe Michalak, MOF Angelo Musa and Belgium Chocolate Master Pierre Marcolini etc. Chef Quentin Bailly began his career at age 16 and have worked with MOF Stephane Glacier and Chocolate master Philippe Rigollot. He now works as an international consultant and a lecturer at the ecole Lenôtre Paris, the most prestigious pastry academy, and opened his dessert shop Chocolaterie Bailly Quentin in 2017.

The specially designed 5 desserts infuse passionfruit, mango, peach, apple, black berry and pear fruit mash. Longuer individuelle passion pistache is made from chopped pistachio with white chocolate, hazelnut and pistachio galette bretonne as base with mango jam sauce, with tropical fruit mousse and pistachio cream. Peche orange en demi sphere is made from raspberry Raspberry chocolate ball sable pieces, topped with red peach sauce and orange fruit mash and cream. Tartelette pomme tonka has a crust with apple sauce cooked from brandy, sugar and fresh apple, topped with fresh vanilla, cream and marscarpone, meringue and sliced apples. Mure chocolt fume is a black chocolate cake with blackberry jam, complemented by dark chocolate ganache, topped with fresh blackberries. Religieuse poire niosette is chocolate profiterole, with the small profiteroles filled with hazelnut custard and meringue and pear jam made from pear and lemon juice and pear spirit and the centerpiece filled with almond cream. The afternoon tea set also includes fruit mocktails and savories such as seared octopus with lemon and shrimp burger.