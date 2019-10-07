TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- With her qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, 16-year-old Ting Hua-tien has become the first Taiwanese female gymnast to qualify for the Olympics in 51 years.

Ting punched her ticket to by achieving a qualifying overall score of 48.398 at the ongoing 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. Ting's achievement, makes her the first Taiwanese female gymnast to qualify for the Olympics since Hong Tai-kwai (洪丹桂) and Yu Mei-li (余美麗) competed in the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City.

Ting scored 12.633 on the vault event, 12.433 on the uneven bars event, 11.466 on the balance beam event, and 11.866 on the floor exercise event, finishing 88th in the all-around at the competition.