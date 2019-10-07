  1. Home
  2. Politics

Malaysia should support CPTPP membership for Taiwan: TIAM head

Taipei Investors' Association in Malaysia calls for Taiwan's inclusion in regional trade agreement

By Liao, Jo-Luen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/07 12:05
TIAM calls on Malaysian gov. to support Taiwanese CPTPP membership.

TIAM calls on Malaysian gov. to support Taiwanese CPTPP membership. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During its annual general meeting on Saturday (Oct. 5), the Taipei Investors’ Association in Malaysia (TIAM) called on the Malaysian government to support Taiwan’s acceptance into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which could greatly benefit bilateral relations between the two countries.

Of the 11 countries in the CPTPP, the governments of four, including Malaysia, have yet to complete the approval process. Nevertheless, the head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia, Anne Hung (洪慧珠), said that Taiwan hopes the Malaysian government will voice its support for Taiwan to join the second-round of CPTPP negotiations, according to a report by CNA.

Taiwan is the 18th-largest trading nation of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the seventh-largest foreign investor in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, when compared with the 11 member states of the CPTPP, Taiwan has the fifth-largest economy.

The island has also contributed significantly to Malaysia’s economic development, CNA quoted TIAM president Lin Yung-chang (林永昌) as saying.

In addition, Lin noted that Taiwan is Malaysia's sixth-largest trading partner while Malaysia is Taiwan's seventh-largest. More than 1,750 Taiwanese companies have investments in Malaysia, which has need of Taiwanese raw materials, equipment, and key components.

Lin believes that once Taiwan joins the CPTPP, it will reduce tariffs on Taiwanese imports and encourage Taiwanese businesses to expand investment in Malaysia. This, he says, will generate more job opportunities for Malaysians while boosting their economy.
CPTPP
Taipei Investors' Association in Malaysia
Taiwan-Malaysia trade
Taiwan-Malaysia investment

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan seeks Japan's backing for CPTPP membership
Taiwan seeks Japan's backing for CPTPP membership
2019/09/06 17:19
Taiwan lowers tariffs on 15 imported foods
Taiwan lowers tariffs on 15 imported foods
2019/07/04 12:17
In talks with Japanese politicians, William Lai seeks support for Taiwan's participation in CPTPP
In talks with Japanese politicians, William Lai seeks support for Taiwan's participation in CPTPP
2019/05/09 17:30
Tsai touts Taiwan-Japan ties with Japan's former Vice-Minister of Defense
Tsai touts Taiwan-Japan ties with Japan's former Vice-Minister of Defense
2019/04/30 17:47
CPTPP membership open to those who accept free and fair standards: Japanese minister
CPTPP membership open to those who accept free and fair standards: Japanese minister
2019/01/20 16:10