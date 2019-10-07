  1. Home
Taiwan studio to perform dance with robot at international music festival

“Huang Yi & KUKA" to be performed Oct. 11, 12 at Festival Internacional Cervantino

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/07 11:20
“Huang Yi & KUKA” will showcase at Festival Internacional Cervantino (Ministry of Culture photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Art will meet technology when “Huang Yi & KUKA” is performed at the Festival Internacional Cervantino in Guanajuato, Mexico on Oct. 11 and 12.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Huang Yi Studio will perform two sessions of “Huang Yi & KUKA” at the annual music festival. Before the Oct. 10 show, Huang Yi will host a forum to share his inspiration and insights.

“Huang Yi & KUKA” has been lauded by The New York Times, CNN, and Time Magazine, according to the studio's official website. Huang explained that the work is based on his childhood experience and his longing to be a robotic “perfect child” in order to help support the family.

Regarding the production, Huang stated on his website that “'Huang Yi & KUKA' is a process of beautifying the sorrow and sadness when I grew up. It is the expression of loneliness, self-doubt, self-realization, and self-comfort." According to the choreographer, he "wanted to remind us that we are all just grown-up kids, but still kids."

The Festival International Cervantino will kick off from Oct. 9 to 2. Please visit the website and facebook page for further information.
