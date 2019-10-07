  1. Home
New Taipei Pokémon GO Safari Zone sees 890,000 visitors, rakes in NT$2 billion

Over course of 4-day Pokémon GO Safari Zone event, New Taipei sees 890,000 visitors, rakes in NT$2 billion in revenue

  148
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/07 11:16
(New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department photo)

(New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over the course of the four-day Pokémon GO Safari Zone, which ended on Sunday (Oct. 6), New Taipei City saw 890,000 trainers, and local businesses raked in an estimated NT$2 billion (US$64.7 million) in revenues.

On Sunday, the Pokémon GO Safari Zone event, which was held in Metropolitan Park in New Taipei City's Sanchong District, wrapped up its fourth day of Pokémon hunting. For the last day, the entire city of New Taipei, including the main venue and 60 scenic spots, was opened up for trainers to capture Pokémon such as the bug-type Heracross and ultra-rare Unown R.

The New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department said that a total of 890,000 trainers appeared over the course of the four-day event, 40 percent of whom were foreign tourists. Among foreign visitors, the largest group were Japanese, who frequented the venue's 120 stalls and nearby souvenir shops.


Crowds at main venue. (New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department photo)

The first day of the event on Oct. 3 saw 100,000 Pokémon trainers descend on the park, crashing the server by 2 p.m. and forcing organizers to end the event early that day. There were also complaints that rare Pokémon could only be spotted at the main venue, while the event's 60 other locales had only common AR critters.

The problem with the server was later corrected, and no further issues were reported for the rest of the event. In response to trainers' complaints, organizers also unleashed rare Pokémon in other areas of New Taipei on Oct. 4.


Trainers watching stage performance. (​​​​​​New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department photo)


Proud trainer with game and Poké Ball. (​​New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department photo)
Pokemon GO
pokemon
Pokémon GO Safari Zone
Pokémon GO Safari Zone in New Taipei

