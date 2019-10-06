TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Tainan Shan-Shang Garden and Old Waterworks Museum (台南山上花園水道博物館) in southwestern Taiwan will open on Thursday (Oct. 10), with multiple events scheduled for the four-day Double Day holiday, according to a press release on the Travel Tainan website.

On the opening day on Oct. 10, there will be kite flying performances, street performances, and a picnic event in cooperation with Chi Mei Frozen Food, the press release said.

On Oct. 11, there will be performances by renowned Taiwanese drum group "U-theatre" (優人神鼓), according to the release. Performances by Sun Son Theatre (身聲劇場) are scheduled for Oct. 12 and 13.

The Tainan Old Watercourse, a water purification facility built in 1922 during the Japanese rule, is a national historic landmark located in Shanshang District. More than 100,000 people once depended on its sand filtration system for safe drinking water in Tainan City.

The original offices, the water quality control lavatory, the water pumps, the water purification equipment, and the electricity generation room still remain in place.

The Tainan City Government has renovated the national monument and turned it into the waterworks museum. In addition to displaying cultural assets of water facilities, the museum also includes an outdoor garden, reconstructed from a nearby nursery garden, to provide visitors with a nice place to go for a walk.

(Tainan City Government photo)