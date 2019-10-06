TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A man’s appeal for lighter sentence after his ninth DUI offense, on the grounds that depression had caused him to repeat the offense, was struck down by Taiwan's High Court, according to a Central News Agency report on Sunday (Oct. 6).

The High Court ruled said that the man, surnamed Yang (楊), who was living in Taoyuan became intoxicated at his residence on Nov. 3, 2018. After that, he rode a motorcycle in the afternoon and was stopped by police, and arrested after he failed a sobriety test.

Yang was sentenced to eight months in prison for the drunk driving offense by a local court. According to the court record, Yang said in his appeal that he was at home unemployed for a long time and drank during onslaughts of depression.

He said he regretted what he had done and asked the court to give him a lighter sentence by also taking into consideration that he has children to raise, the CNA report said. The high court held that depression has nothing to do with drunk driving and that Yang should receive severe punishment for his repeated offenses, the report said. Therefore, the high court upheld the lower court’s sentence.

The high court ruled that Yang was sentenced to seven months in prison for his previous DUI offense and that the lower court gave him an eight-month sentence for his latest offense, increasing the jail term by one month, which the high court considered as fair and reasonable, according to the CNA report.

In addition to upholding the local court’s decision, the high court also ruled that Yang was not allowed to appeal the conviction again.