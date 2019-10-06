TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Nuit Blanche Taipei gathered more than artwork and performances on Saturday (Oct. 5) evening when a group of people protesting against the mask ban law in Hong Kong showed up at an art installation called "Taiwanese Dream."

Nuit Blanche Taipei 2019 exhibits 22 pieces of artwork and 44 live performances by artists from France, Japan, Denmark, and other countries. In addition, the art galleries located in Neihu district also hosted similar art events and public art projects, in total 19 activities, to increase the diversity of Nuit Blanche Taipei.

The organizer stated in the press release that the opening ceremony took place last night with three performances, including an audio-visual show from HH that consisted of the renowned electronic artist, Yao Chung-Han (姚仲涵), and Yeh Ting-hao (葉廷皓). Additionally, the director of the French Office in Taipei, Jean-François Casabonne-Masonnave, and Taipei City Mayor, Ko Wen-je, also participated in the ceremony.

Intrude (Lyla Liu photo)

A highlight of the evening was "Intrude" from Parer Studio which is located in Australia. The large white rabbit attracted the crowd’s attention and many took pictures in the Meito Riverside Park. The seven meter high large inflatable white rabbit lures people towards the artwork and only to reveal a serious lesson about the environment, according to the website.

The luminous art installation, "Taiwanese Dream," created by the Taiwanese artist Lee Wen-Cheng (李文政), used Taiwan’s unique signboards and modern issues to create a stage design. The words and slogans on the signboards reflected the “Taiwanese dream,” with words such as “freedom,” “ Let me stand up like a Taiwanese,” and “fight for 100 percent freedom.”

On the road next to the "Taiwanese Dream," there were a group of people that showed up with masks on their faces to protest against the mask ban that went into effect in Hong Kong this week. The group was formed by 10 people who were wearing yellow construction hats with signboards declaring “It is not a crime to wear masks, the law is unreasonable” (蒙面無罪,立法無理).



Taiwanese Dream (Lyla Liu photo)