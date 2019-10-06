TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Japan Airlines flight was delayed for almost eight hours at Taipei Taoyuan International Airport on Sunday (Oct. 6) after an engine was slightly damaged in a collision with the airport’s gangway prior to boarding.

Japan Airlines flight JL-80 was planning to depart for Japan’s Narita International Airport at 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning, before the incident occurred at 9:24 a.m. The damage to the aircraft was minor and no one was hurt in the incident.

The airline decided it was necessary to dispatch a second aircraft to transport the passengers. The flight was rescheduled to depart at 5:50 p.m.

As to the cause of the accident, the plane was pulling into the D2 departure gate when an engine on the left-wing scraped against the bottom of the elevated metal walkway that allows passengers to board the aircraft. It is suspected that the ground crew may have been responsible for the incident by towing the plane too close to the gate.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration is reportedly carrying out its own investigation into the incident. Crew members involved reportedly took a breathalyzer test which indicated that alcohol was not a factor in the accident, reports UDN.



Close-up of the damage (CNA photo)