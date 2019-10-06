TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taipei’s Maokong Gondola always goes to great lengths to bring new experience to its riders, and this time it is offering its riders free films while riding the gondola, according to a press release from the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation.

The Maokong Gondola is cooperating with Taiwan Mobile’s myVideo to launch the Sky Film program, offering riders 10 critically acclaimed Asian films, which include “I Can’t Live Without You," "The Bold, The Corrupt And The Beautiful," "The Busy Young Psychic," "Love in a Puff," "Infernal Affairs," "Turn Around," "The Rooftop," "About Youth," "Secrets in the Hot Spring," and "Take Point.”

From now until Nov. 10, all Maokong Gondola riders can scan the QR code inside the Maokong Gondola, and these popular movies will be immediately downloaded onto their phone for viewing. A ride will allow a QR code scan, and therefore the more you ride, the more movies you will get to enjoy.

“After riding the Maokong Gondola, watching movies, and exploring Maokong, feel free to relish the local tea-inspired cuisine and Tie Guan Yin (Iron Goddess) tea,” the press release said.

“In addition, Maokong Gondola Taipei Zoo Station also offers a free audio guide rental service to let the visitors learn about local customs in greater detail,” the release added.

The audio guide requires a deposit of NT$500, which will be fully refunded when guests return the audio guide at any of the Maokong Gondola stations on the same day.

As an alternative to the free audio guide, audio guide flyers are available at the information counter at each Maokong Gondola station, allowing visitors to scan the QR code on the flyers with their smartphones to enjoy the convenient audio guide service.

In order to save time in the queue, visitors are advised to make a ride reservation via the online booking system one day in advance.

For Maokong Gondola-related information such as fare and opening hours, please refer to the Maokong Gondola website (https://www.gondola.taipei/), contact the company’s 24-hour customer service hotline (02) 218-12345, 1999 Taipei Citizen Hotline (for callers outside of Taipei, please dial 02-27208889) or visit the company’s website.

(TRTC photo)