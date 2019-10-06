A tropical depression east of Guam was upgraded to Tropical Storm Hagibis on Sunday morning, but it is not expected to directly affect Taiwan, according to Central Weather Bureau (CWB) projections.



As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the storm was located 3,760 kilometers east-southeast of Taiwan's southernmost tip Eluanbi, moving west-northwest toward the Ryukyu Islands at a speed of 24 kilometers per hour, according to the CWB.



With a radius of 100 kilometers, Hagibis was packing maximum sustained winds of 72 kilometers per hour with gusts of up to 101 kph.



As for the weather in northern Taiwan on Sunday, northeasterly winds are expected to cause intermittent showers along the coast near Keelung and in Taipei, with a chance of sudden downpours in northeastern Taiwan, the CWB forecast. Daytime temperatures are forecast to range from 28 to 29 degrees.



Central and southern Taiwan will see mostly cloudy to sunny skies, with sporadic showers forecast in the central mountains and southern Taiwan in the afternoon.



The CWB has forecast daytime highs of 30-33 degrees in the region.



Taiwan's air quality was mixed Sunday, with mostly "good" to "fair" air quality seen in northern and eastern Taiwan.



In central and southwestern Taiwan, from Taichung to northern Pingtung County, however, "orange" alerts were issued at 23 of those areas' 37 monitoring stations as of 1 p.m., Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) data showed.



The number of orange alerts, which indicate unhealthy levels of pollutants for sensitive groups, remained high even after the coal-fired Taichung Power Plant started reducing the amount of electricity it was generating at 11 a.m. to improve air quality.



The other 14 monitoring stations in those areas flashed yellow lights, indicating fair air quality, according to the EPA's website.