TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on Day 17 of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

Captain Siya Kolisi and center Damian de Allende are the only starting players backing up to face Canada at the Rugby World Cup four days after South Africa's 49-3 win over Italy in Pool B.

Springboks rugby director Rassie Erasmus made 13 changes to his starting XV for Tuesday's game, promoting five players who were on the bench i against Italy and giving Damian Willemse a start at fullback just five days after arriving in Japan as an injury replacement.

Frontrower Thomas du Toit and scrumhalf Cobus Reinach wil get their first starts of the tournament. A win with a bonus point against Canada should be enough for South Africa to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. The Springboks recovered from an opening loss to defending champion New Zealand with lopsided wins over Namibia and Italy.

"A four-day turnaround between tests is a challenge but we had planned for it and will be well prepared," Erasmus said. "This match is just as important as the three that we have already played — it has the same number of log points available and the same impact on our chances of qualifying and we have to now complete the job."

Canada lost its 48-7 to Italy and 63-0 to New Zealand in its first two pool games.

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Warrick Gelant, Damian de Allende, Frans Steyn, Sbu Nkosi, Elton Jantjies, Cobus Reinach; Francois Louw, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, RG Snyman, Vincent Koch, Schalk Brits, Thomas du Toit. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Herschel Jantjies, Handre Pollard, Willie le Roux.

New Zealand hasn't lost a match at the Rugby World Cup since a quarterfinal upset in 2007, a record streak of 16 wins at the sport's marquee tournament.

Namibia hasn't won a match in 21 starts at the World Cup, and is the tournament's lowest-ranked team.

So there's two streaks that are almost certain to be extended on Sunday when the three-time champion All Blacks meet Namibia at Tokyo Stadium.

New Zealand won the only previous meeting between the teams 58-14 four years ago in England, with Johan Deysel crossing for Namibia's try and Theuns Kotze landing three penalty goals.

In the later game at Kumamoto, France will play Tonga in Pool C. T

