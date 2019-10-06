Taiwanese television crime series, "The World Between Us (我們與惡的距離)," scooped up six major prizes at the 54th Golden Bell Awards' category for television programming on Saturday, including the award for Best Television Series.



"The World Between Us," which received 14 nominations, also won Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series, Best Leading Actress in a Television Series, Best Directing for a Television Series, and Best Writing for a Television Series.



At the award presentation ceremony in Taipei Saturday evening, the judges praised the series as one which exhibited rare excellence in recent years, while sparking debate and discussion about societal issues to a whole new level.



The production, which had a budget of NT$43 million (US$1.39 million), describes the aftermath of a mass shooting that intertwines the fates of multiple characters, including the killer, victims, the victims' families and the media.



Lin Chun-yang (林君陽), the director of the series, said "The World Between Us" wants to lend a voice to victims and their families who can't speak for themselves.



It is because of their stories that such a series can be made, he added.



Lin Yu-ling (林昱伶), the series producer, said "The World Between Us" created beautiful dialogue with its viewers.



"I want to thank the viewers. Thank you for returning to sit back in front of your television sets to embark on a beautiful journey with us. Please continue to support Taiwanese television series and the people who create them," she said.



The award for Best Leading Actress in a Television Series was given to Alyssa Chia (賈靜雯) for playing the role of Song Qiao'an (宋喬安), a deputy director of Pin Wei News TV station in the series.



The Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series award was won by Pets Tseng (曾沛慈), while the Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series was won by James Wen (溫昇豪) for their roles in the crime drama.



The Best Directing for a Television Series and Best Writing for a Television Series awards were won by Lin Chun-yang (林君陽) and Lu Shih-yuan (呂蒔媛), respectively.



Alyssa Chia (賈靜雯)





Alyssa Chia (賈靜雯, right), James Wen (溫昇豪, center), and Pets Tseng (曾沛慈, left)

Meanwhile, the Special Award was given to television host and actress Chang Hsiao-yen (張小燕), who started her television career at the age of five.



Born in Shanghai in 1948, she became a household name since the 1980s after hosting the successful variety show Variety 100 (綜藝100).



Chang is also known to Taiwanese and overseas ethnic Chinese communities for hosting the highly rated Super Sunday (超級星期天) variety show.



Television host Pu Hsueh-liang (卜學亮) said in Chang's 66-year career she has starred in 67 movies, 1,005 television series episodes, 211 short series episodes, and 180 special programs. She has also hosted 8,128 variety show episodes, and hosted 3,740 hours of radio.



"She has helped a lot of people grow in the industry and made people believe that they have unlimited potential," Pu said.



Chang accepted the award from Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君).



"I want to thank all the viewers out there who have for so many years invited me into their living rooms by turning on their television and allowing me to share my laughter and my emotions with all of you," Chang said.



Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun ( 鄭麗君 , left) and Chang Hsiao-yen ( 張小燕 )

A total of 191 shows vied for 39 awards at this year's ceremony, which was held at the National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall.



The Golden Bell Awards was founded in 1965 with the aim of promoting and recognizing excellence in Taiwanese radio broadcasting and programs. Awards for the category of television were then included from 1970 onward.