Magnitude 4.0 earthquake jars NE Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattled northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 10:34 p.m. tonight (Oct. 5), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 44.2 kilometers south of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 31.4 kilometers, based on CWB data. Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 3 in Yilan County, a 2 in Hualien County, and a 1 in Taichung City, Nantou County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, New Taipei City, and Changhua County. No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.



CWB map of tonight's quake.