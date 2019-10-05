  1. Home
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake jars NE Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/10/05 22:53
CWB map of tonight's quake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattled northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 10:34 p.m. tonight (Oct. 5), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 44.2 kilometers south of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 31.4 kilometers, based on CWB data. Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 3 in Yilan County, a 2 in Hualien County, and a 1 in Taichung City, Nantou County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, New Taipei City, and Changhua County. No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.


earthquake
quake
temblor

