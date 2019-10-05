  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan diplomatic event in Boston big hit despite minor faux-pas

Boston event celebrates growing ties between Taiwan and New England

By  Taiwan News
2019/10/05 23:32
New Hampshire Representative

New Hampshire Representative (By Taiwan News)

BOSTON (Taiwan News) — Boston’s historic Park Plaza hotel hosted a diplomatic event celebrating Taiwan's 2019 National Day.

Held in the hotel’s multi-story grand ballroom, the event drew a crowd of more than 750 dignitaries and well-wishers drawn from around Boston and the greater New England area. The event began with a meal, followed by stirring renditions of national anthems of both countries.

Following the shared anthems, a group of two dozen local legislators took the stage, led by Douglas Y.T. Hsu, Director-General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston (which had arranged the celebration). Hsu gave an impassioned speech touting growing economic, cultural and educational ties between Taiwan and New England's cities, states and municipalities.

Hsu’s speech also touched on the cultural values shared by Taiwan and the U.S., including shared commitments to democracy, human rights and international cooperation. His address was followed by shorter speeches from a number of local dignitaries, including a speaker from Vermont who touched on increasing trade between Taiwan and the Green Mountain State and another from the city of Newton, which celebrates an annual “Newton and Taiwan Day” on May 4.

This round of congratulatory speeches was marred slightly by a diplomatic faux-pas in which Linda DiSilvestro, a member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, began reading pre-written commentary clearly meant to celebrate the national day of Communist China (Oct. 1) and not that of the Taiwan on Oct. 10.

Though Representative DiSilvestro was gently interrupted before getting much further than praising the founding of the Communist state in 1949, the incident serves to highlight the importance of soft-power outreach programs designed to increase global awareness about the history, culture and democratic values of Taiwan. Such programs are vital in combating disinformation and creating mutually beneficial bilateral ties between Taiwan and the world.


Sign for event


Douglas Y.T. Hsu delivers an impassioned speech


Cake cutting


View of ballroom

National Day celebration
Taiwan national day

RELATED ARTICLES

New typhoon could put damper on Taiwan's National Day break
New typhoon could put damper on Taiwan's National Day break
2019/10/05 12:29
US senator to take part in Taiwan's National Day celebrations
US senator to take part in Taiwan's National Day celebrations
2019/10/05 11:44
Prime minister of Eswatini to visit Taiwan to celebrate Double Ten National Day
Prime minister of Eswatini to visit Taiwan to celebrate Double Ten National Day
2019/09/05 15:49
Taiwan's National Day fireworks display shatters records in Hualien
Taiwan's National Day fireworks display shatters records in Hualien
2018/10/11 10:14
Photo story: Taiwan National Day parade in Taipei
Photo story: Taiwan National Day parade in Taipei
2018/10/10 15:07