A 34-year-old woman in New Taipei was recently treated for an indigenous case of chikungunya fever, the first in the city's Banqiao District this year, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Saturday in a statement.



The woman, who had not traveled abroad recently, began experiencing symptoms including headaches, fever, joint pain and nausea on Sept. 28 and was later diagnosed with the virus after seeking medical attention, the CDC said.



Investigators suspect she may have contracted the mosquito-borne virus on a recent hike at Guoqiang Ridge Trail (國強嶺步道) in Zhonghe District, which was previously closed by authorities in September after a hiker came down with the illness.



After confirming this latest case, the CDC placed the trail under observation until Oct. 24 to conduct mosquito control in the area.



In its statement, the CDC said it was the 96th recorded case of chikungunya fever in Taiwan this year, and the 21st indigenous case.



Twenty of the 21 indigenous cases have occurred in New Taipei -- including 15 in Zhonghe District, and one each in the districts of Yonghe, Xindian, Tucheng, Xinzhuang, and Banqiao.



The other 75 were classified as imported cases, with 53 seen in patients who had recently traveled to Myanmar and 12 in recent visitors to Thailand, the CDC said.



The wet weather forecast for the north of the country in the near future will increase the risk from mosquito-borne illnesses, the CDC warned, and it urged people to take measures to prevent the spread of mosquitoes and seek medical attention for any symptoms associated with chikungunya fever.